High-Ranking Nigerian Official Saddened by Murder of Newspaper Seller by His Security Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, on Friday said he was saddened by an incident with a newspaper vendor, who was accidentally shot dead by one of his security troops.

The tragedy took place late on Thursday, when Gbajabiamila left the National Assembly building in Nigeria's capital of Abuja. According to the official, he went to greet a group of newspaper vendors, when an aide from his security convoy fired a shot in the air to disperse a crowd, but a stray bullet hit one of the vendors, resulting in a fatality.

"I am personally distraught about this incident and my deepest sympathies go to the victim, his family and Abuja vendors," Gbajabiamila tweeted.

He specified in a series of tweets narrating the story that he was informed of the tragedy several hours after the incident occurred. The security troop responsible for the fatal shot has been suspended from his service until a probe into the matter was concluded, Gbajabiamila added.

He specified that the probe has been launched at his initiative.