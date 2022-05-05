High-Ranking Russian Officials Visit Liberated Donbas Territories - DPR Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian Presidential Administration First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergey Kiriyenko and United Russia party General Council Secretary Andrey Turchak visited the liberated territories of Donbas, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin said.

"There was an eventful trip to the liberated territories of Donbas together with Russian Presidential Administration First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergey Kiriyenko and United Russia party General Council Secretary Andrey Turchak," Pushilin said on Telegram.