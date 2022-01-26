UrduPoint.com

High-Ranking Russian, South Korean Diplomats Discuss North's Alleged Missile Launches

South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, Noh Kyu-duk, on Wednesday spoke by phone with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov about missile launches believed to have been carried out by Pyongyang earlier this week, and the overall security situation on the peninsula, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said

"The two sides exchanged in-depth views on the latest situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's spate of missile launches, and discussed ways to prevent the situation from being aggravated further," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean diplomat outlined the importance of resuming inter-Korean dialogue in the wake of what Seoul describes as a growing threat from a boosted nuclear and missile program in North Korea. Over this month, the North is believed to have conducted at least four missile tests, including launches of allegedly hypersonic missiles.

Noh also called on Russia to contribute to the de-escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

