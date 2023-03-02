High-Ranking Senator at Confirmation Hearing Says Biden Pick for FAA Chief Unqualified

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz, a Republican, during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday said President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not have the qualifications to be confirmed.

"The FAA needs a permanent leader with decades of experience in aviation to make sure the flying public is safe - the agency's Primary obligation," Cruz said in a prepared statement. "The nominee before us, Phil Washington, doesn't qualify because he has woefully inadequate aviation experience.

"

Under questioning from Cruz, Washington admitted that as Denver airport administrator he had no control or authority over pilots, mechanics, maintenance issues or air traffic controllers.

Democratic senators on the committee they lead all supported Washington's nomination but Cruz received support from Republican Senator Roger Wicker who said he too had "serious concerns" about Washington's nomination.