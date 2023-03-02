UrduPoint.com

High-Ranking Senator At Confirmation Hearing Says Biden Pick For FAA Chief Unqualified

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

High-Ranking Senator at Confirmation Hearing Says Biden Pick for FAA Chief Unqualified

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz, a Republican, during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday said President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not have the qualifications to be confirmed.

"The FAA needs a permanent leader with decades of experience in aviation to make sure the flying public is safe - the agency's Primary obligation," Cruz said in a prepared statement. "The nominee before us, Phil Washington, doesn't qualify because he has woefully inadequate aviation experience.

"

Under questioning from Cruz, Washington admitted that as Denver airport administrator he had no control or authority over pilots, mechanics, maintenance issues or air traffic controllers.

Democratic senators on the committee they lead all supported Washington's nomination but Cruz received support from Republican Senator Roger Wicker who said he too had "serious concerns" about Washington's nomination.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Washington Traffic Lead Denver Commerce All From Airport

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

5 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

50 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.