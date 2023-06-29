High-Ranking Sudanese Official to Meet With Lavrov in Moscow - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Malik Agar, the deputy chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, arrived in Moscow on Thursday and plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Sudanese embassy told Sputnik.

