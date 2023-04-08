High-Ranking Taiwanese Politician to Start Three-Week Visit to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Leader of the opposition Taiwan People's Party Ko Wen-je will arrive in the United States on Saturday on a three-week visit.

During the visit that will last from April 8-28, the high-ranking Taiwanese politician is expected to deliver a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, meet with members of the US Congress and make stops in New York, Boston, Washington and Housto.

At meetings with US lawmakers, Ko plans to discuss a number of issues, including defense and the situation in the Taiwan Strait.