UrduPoint.com

High-rise Building Collapses In Nigeria's Lagos, People Trapped: Officials

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:28 PM

High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, people trapped: officials

A high-rise under construction, collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, burying people inside, construction workers and rescue agency officials said

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A high-rise under construction, collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, burying people inside, construction workers and rescue agency officials said.

Officials could not confirm how many people were trapped, but workers and neighbours scrambled to dig people out of the rubble of the 25-floor building in Lagos's Ikoyi district, AFP correspondents at the scene said.

Related Topics

Lagos Nigeria

Recent Stories

ICT, CDA joint committee formed to report on encro ..

ICT, CDA joint committee formed to report on encroachments

3 minutes ago
 Punjab minister inaugurates Punjab Pavilion at Lok ..

Punjab minister inaugurates Punjab Pavilion at Lok Mela

3 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets UNODC Executive Director, att ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UNODC Executive Director, attends graduation of UNODC&#039; ..

36 minutes ago
 South Punjab School Olympic torch reaches Layyah

South Punjab School Olympic torch reaches Layyah

3 minutes ago
 Biden sees 'incredible' economic potential in clim ..

Biden sees 'incredible' economic potential in climate fight

3 minutes ago
 ATP Paris Masters results -- 1st update

ATP Paris Masters results -- 1st update

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.