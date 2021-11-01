A high-rise under construction, collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, burying people inside, construction workers and rescue agency officials said

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A high-rise under construction, collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, burying people inside, construction workers and rescue agency officials said.

Officials could not confirm how many people were trapped, but workers and neighbours scrambled to dig people out of the rubble of the 25-floor building in Lagos's Ikoyi district, AFP correspondents at the scene said.