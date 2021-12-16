High Risk COVID-19 Patients May Receive Oral Medication in Denmark - Health Authority

Elderly people and those with severe health conditions with manifested COVID-19 symptoms may receive a new tablet medication, which reduces the risk of severe disease development, the Danish Health Authority said on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Elderly people and those with severe health conditions with manifested COVID-19 symptoms may receive a new tablet medication, which reduces the risk of severe disease development, the Danish Health Authority said on Thursday.

"People at increased risk, including the elderly, who are infected with coronavirus and have symptoms, now can contact their doctor to see if they can receive a new tablet treatment for COVID-19," the statement said.

According to the statement, the tablet treatment could be started five days after COVID-19 symptoms occur. Thus, high-risk patients are advised to seek the medication immediately after receiving a positive test result.

The health authority recommends the tablet treatment, despite still awaiting approval by the European Medicines Agency, claiming that the benefits of the treatment for high-risk patients outweigh its disadvantages.

"We expect that (tablet) treatment will help curtail the number of high-risk patients who become seriously ill," the statement said, citing health authority official Kirstine Moll Harboe.

The recommended tablet medication, Lageviro, with the medical name molnupiravir, has undergone clinical trials worldwide. Merck, the world's oldest pharmaceutical company, reported in November that molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in patients with mild-to-moderate disease. The US food and Drug Administration is now considering authorizing molnupiravir for high-risk patients treatment.

COVID-19 incidence in Denmark has been rising lately with 6,000 to 8,000 cases registered daily, which is among the highest rates in Northern Europe relative to population.