High-Risk Groups In Poland To Be First To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

High-Risk Groups in Poland to Be First to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The high-risk groups will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

According to Morawiecki, Poland wants to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available and is already making logistical arrangements for that.

"We want to start vaccinations from high-risk groups," Morawiecki said after the meeting with the representatives of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

He clarified that the risk-group included pensioners, doctors, and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, Polish Health Minister Andrzej Niedzielski said that the Polish government is not going to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for citizens.

Poland counts on obtaining a vaccine under a specialized European program.

