UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Schools, Universities Slowly Reopen In Iceland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:41 PM

High schools, universities slowly reopen in Iceland

Iceland's secondary schools and universities began reopening on Monday, as the country began easing measures put in place seven weeks ago to curb the spread of the new coronavirus

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Iceland's secondary schools and universities began reopening on Monday, as the country began easing measures put in place seven weeks ago to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The country, a vast island of 364,000 people located in the North Atlantic, has confirmed 1,799 cases of the illness and 10 deaths, but the number of new cases has ranged between zero and three since April 23.

The University of Iceland in Reykjavik, which has 13,000 students, predicted a slow and gradual reopening, principal Jon Atli Benediktsson told AFP, and the same was expected at its six other campuses across the country.

Of Iceland's 38 secondary schools, it was mainly vocational schools that were resuming classes in smaller groups.

At these schools, which often involve practical classes, the approaching end-of-year exams must be conducted in person and not online.

Most general secondary schools contacted by AFP said they would not be reopening and would instead continue distance learning for the last three weeks of the academic year, avoiding the need to find tricky solutions to social distancing in classrooms.

Those students will take their final exams exclusively online.

Nursery schools and Primary schools, which have remained open albeit with reduced hours, resumed their regular schedules Monday.

Iceland adopted a first slew of restrictions on March 16 to limit the spread of COVID-19, and added further measures on March 24.

Hair salons and dentists were also to resume business on Monday, though swimming pools, gyms and bars were to remain shuttered.

Gatherings, which have been limited to 20 people, are limited to 50 as of Monday.

Related Topics

Business Same Iceland March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC questions transparency in policies to fight aga ..

14 minutes ago

Japanese NGO gives Rs 1.07 mln emergency assistanc ..

1 minute ago

Dollar declines by Rs 1.17 at interbank trading

1 minute ago

COVID-19 cases top 10,000 in Bangladesh with bigge ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong economy shrinks record 8.9% in first qua ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 case for first ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.