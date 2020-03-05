UrduPoint.com
High-Speed Train Derails Outside France's Strasbourg - Reports

A high-speed train derailed on Thursday morning between France's Strasbourg and the capital of Paris without causing major injuries, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) A high-speed train derailed on Thursday morning between France's Strasbourg and the capital of Paris without causing major injuries, local media reported.

According to French broadcaster BFMTV, the train went off its rails 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) outside Strasbourg but remained on its wheels. A handful of people, including the train's conductor, were treated for minor injuries.

