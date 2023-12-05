High stakes for weed growers amid slow NY legalization rollout

(@FahadShabbir)

Mattituck, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) When New York authorities gave him a license to cultivate cannabis in the spring of 2022, Marcos Ribeiro thought he'd hit the big time.

Since then his plants have flowered, but like other producers he has amassed a stockpile which still he hopes to sell.

In a greenhouse in Long Island, two hours from Manhattan's gleaming skyscrapers, Ribeiro was surrounded by hundreds of leafy, pungent plants, each of which can produce Pounds worth of flowers, tending to a harvest of "Blue Dream" strain.

"It's a West Coast variety, very popular. It's a good daytime smoke... It's desirable because a lot of people nowadays look for sativa. They don't want to get sleepy," Ribeiro, the 40-year-old son of Portuguese immigrants, said with a smile, surrounded by his verdant crop.

But for now, business has been less fruitful than Ribeiro had hoped.

Ribeiro, who grew up in the area, has sunk hundreds of thousands of Dollars into his enterprise in the two years since recreational cannabis consumption was legalized in New York -- but the official market which appeared set to boom has been beset by problems.

"It's been a lot of money, it's been a lot of time. And then we said we're gonna go all in, like playing poker and then grew all this cannabis -- and with no stores to sell it to," he said. "Kind of heartbreaking."

He is not alone, with more than 200 other growing sites listed in the state -- but only 23 stores licensed to sell marijuana in the sprawling region of 20 million people.

"They're potentially sitting on a lot of product that they grow, that they will not be able to move into the market," said Andrew Rosner, a cofounder of the Cannabis Association of New York.