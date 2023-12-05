Open Menu

High Stakes For Weed Growers Amid Slow NY Legalization Rollout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 08:50 AM

High stakes for weed growers amid slow NY legalization rollout

Mattituck, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) When New York authorities gave him a license to cultivate cannabis in the spring of 2022, Marcos Ribeiro thought he'd hit the big time.

Since then his plants have flowered, but like other producers he has amassed a stockpile which still he hopes to sell.

In a greenhouse in Long Island, two hours from Manhattan's gleaming skyscrapers, Ribeiro was surrounded by hundreds of leafy, pungent plants, each of which can produce Pounds worth of flowers, tending to a harvest of "Blue Dream" strain.

"It's a West Coast variety, very popular. It's a good daytime smoke... It's desirable because a lot of people nowadays look for sativa. They don't want to get sleepy," Ribeiro, the 40-year-old son of Portuguese immigrants, said with a smile, surrounded by his verdant crop.

But for now, business has been less fruitful than Ribeiro had hoped.

Ribeiro, who grew up in the area, has sunk hundreds of thousands of Dollars into his enterprise in the two years since recreational cannabis consumption was legalized in New York -- but the official market which appeared set to boom has been beset by problems.

"It's been a lot of money, it's been a lot of time. And then we said we're gonna go all in, like playing poker and then grew all this cannabis -- and with no stores to sell it to," he said. "Kind of heartbreaking."

He is not alone, with more than 200 other growing sites listed in the state -- but only 23 stores licensed to sell marijuana in the sprawling region of 20 million people.

"They're potentially sitting on a lot of product that they grow, that they will not be able to move into the market," said Andrew Rosner, a cofounder of the Cannabis Association of New York.

Related Topics

Business Manhattan Enterprise New York Money Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

9 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

9 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

9 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

9 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

9 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

9 hours ago
AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

9 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

9 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

10 hours ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

10 hours ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

10 hours ago

More Stories From World