UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Storage Cost Of Ultra-Cold COVID-19 Vaccines Should Not Hinder Use - WHO Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

High Storage Cost of Ultra-Cold COVID-19 Vaccines Should Not Hinder Use - WHO Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The troublesome storing conditions of some candidate coronavirus vaccines and the associated high costs should not discourage countries from adopting them as an immunization means, Kate O'Brien, the director for Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday.

"Every country is going to have to work very hard and is going to have to innovate around systems to actually deliver vaccines that do have an ultra-cold chain. And part of the approach that many countries may take is to choose to use vaccines that require an ultra-cold chain for only certain portions of the population that need to be vaccinated," O'Brien said at a virtual briefing.

As an example, she said such vaccines could be used to inoculate health care workers at facilities in which installing a freezer with ultra-low temperatures would not be an issue.

"So I think the the main message is that we do have technology, there is demonstrated experience of delivering ultra-cold chain vaccines, even in some of the most difficult and remote areas, but that has also taken enormous resources to do that.

So what we do need is a variety of vaccines that have different characteristics," the official added.

Most of the promising candidate vaccines currently completing phase 3 clinical trials belong to the so-called cold-chain category, meaning that they need to be stored and transported at a certain temperature above which the efficacy would be jeopardized.

Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine needs to be stored in as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit). Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, built on human adenovirus, requires at least -18 degrees Celsius. Moderna's mRNA-based vaccine can be stored at normal refrigeration temperature from 2-8 degrees Celsius but only for a month, while a longer storage period requires a lower temperature.

All three candidate vaccines have proven to be over 90 percent efficient so far.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iranian Ayatollah's Military Adviser Vows Revenge ..

11 minutes ago

Food inflation to move down in next few days: Hama ..

11 minutes ago

US Department of Defense Refuses to Comment on Ira ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Reserves Right to Retaliate to Border Viola ..

15 minutes ago

Modeling Studies Show 60-70% People Need to Be COV ..

15 minutes ago

Equities mostly higher heading into weekend

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.