High support for Zelensky party ahead of Ukraine vote

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The political party of Ukraine 's new president, former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, was leading in opinion polls as campaigning wrapped up on Friday ahead of Kiev 's parliamentary vote this weekend.

Named Servant of the People party after a sitcom in which Zelensky starred as president, it was polling between 44 and 52 percent of the vote, according to various opinion polls taken this week.

The number of seats Servant of the People is likely to win remains unclear and it may need to form a coalition in order to govern.

The 41-year-old president's party barely existed before his presidential campaign and promises to crack down on "corruption, looting, bribery and hypocrites".

In a boon for the Kremlin, a pro-Moscow party called Opposition Platform-For Life is the second most popular in opinion polls, with up to 13 percent of voter support.

Former president Petro Poroshenko's party -- now renamed European Solidarity after a makeover -- and the party of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko have up to eight and nine percent, respectively.

Golos (Voice), a party recently launched by rock star Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, is growing in popularity and may enter parliament with polls showing support of between four and seven percent.

The forecasts only concern the 225 parliamentarians elected by proportional ballot out of a total of 450. The 199 other deputies will be elected by majority vote.

Twenty-six remaining seats will be vacant as they represent Constituencies in territories not controlled by Kiev, in Russian-annexed Crimea and rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine.

Moscow seized the Black Sea peninsula from Kiev in 2014 and supported an insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Around 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.