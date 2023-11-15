Open Menu

High-tech Firms Account For Over 90 Pct Of Companies Listed On Beijing Bourse

Published November 15, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) -- High-tech enterprises accounted for over 90 percent of companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) as of Wednesday which marks the two-year anniversary of the BSE's launch.

Over the past two years, 229 companies have been listed on the Beijing bourse, with a combined market value of over 280 billion Yuan (about 39.02 billion U.S. Dollars).

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for over 80 percent of the listed firms on the bourse, while nearly half of the listed companies are "little giants," which have received accreditation at the national level.

The "little giant" firms represent the novel elites of SMEs that specialize in niche markets, boast cutting-edge technologies and show great potential.

The BSE said it will launch a package of reform and innovation measures to continue to promote the high-quality development of the market.

