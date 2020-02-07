'High Time' for China to Participate in Arms Control With US, Russia - NATO Deputy Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) NATO considers that the time is ripe for China to participate in global arms control arrangements alongside the United States and Russia, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said at the Hudson Institute on Friday.

"You cannot ask for global status without also assuming responsibilities for world order. This is why we believe that it is high time for China to participate in arms control alongside with Russia and the United States," Geoana said. "It might happen today or tomorrow, but this is an indispensable part for the world to stay in peace. We need to encourage China to embark on this kind of global arrangements."