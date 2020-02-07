UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'High Time' For China To Participate In Arms Control With US, Russia - NATO Deputy Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:38 PM

'High Time' for China to Participate in Arms Control With US, Russia - NATO Deputy Chief

NATO considers that the time is ripe for China to participate in global arms control arrangements alongside the United States and Russia, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said at the Hudson Institute on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) NATO considers that the time is ripe for China to participate in global arms control arrangements alongside the United States and Russia, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said at the Hudson Institute on Friday.

"You cannot ask for global status without also assuming responsibilities for world order. This is why we believe that it is high time for China to participate in arms control alongside with Russia and the United States," Geoana said. "It might happen today or tomorrow, but this is an indispensable part for the world to stay in peace. We need to encourage China to embark on this kind of global arrangements."

Related Topics

NATO World Russia China United States

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi does not aspire to be CM Punjab: Gov ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to provide relief to masses: Federal Minister ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt. appoints 32 new Assistant Superintende ..

5 minutes ago

Antarctic continent logs record temperature readin ..

37 seconds ago

Russia Rejects Any Scenarios of Venezuelan Governm ..

38 seconds ago

MAJU to set up IoT Lab to help Engineering student ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.