High Turnout at Nicaragua Elections, Situation Calm - Electoral Council President

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Elections in Nicaragua, where people are voting for the president and parliament on Sunday, are being held in a calm atmosphere with a high turnout observed, the president of the Supreme Electoral Council, Brenda Rocha, told Sputnik.

"We saw from the citizen verification process, a turnout of more than three million; people love the peace and tranquility here, that is why today we are seeing Nicaraguans keep lining up starting from this morning," Rocha said.

Earlier on Sunday, head of the national police Francisco Diaz told reporters that the voting turnout was "massive" and that the election was being held "in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility."

Polling stations opened in Nicaragua on Sunday morning.

Over four million of the country's citizens are electing the president and parliament for the next five years. The ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front has confirmed longtime President Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as their candidate and running mate, respectively.

Ortega and Murillo have already cast their votes in the capital of Managua.

About 250 international observers have arrived in Nicaragua to monitor the voting. The country's foreign minister, Denis Moncada, told Sputnik that the Sunday elections are fair and transparent, held in a legal and constitutional way. He stressed that the Nicaraguan leader will be elected based on the will of the people and not by "imperial powers."