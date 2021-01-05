High Turnout Expected in Georgia Runoff Election for 2 US Senate Seats - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) A high turnout is expected in the runoff election for two US Senate seats in the state of Georgia on Tuesday, Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said during a press conference.

"I anticipate there will be a high turnout," Sterling told reporters on Monday evening.

Sterling noted that more than three million votes have already been cast, including 2,074,857 ballots cast during early voting and 962,886 received mail-in ballots.

Sterling urged all Georgians to vote, saying that contrary to statements made by US President Donald Trump, among other officials and pundits, every vote counts.

Trump and numerous Republicans have repeatedly criticized Georgia for what they say was a massive election and voter fraud during the November 3 presidential election.

Georgia will hold runoff election or the two US Senate seats on Tuesday that will determine whether Republicans or Democrats will have control of the upper chamber of the US congress.

Democrats already have a narrow majority in the US House of Representatives and have reclaimed the White House. If the Democrats win the two seats on Tuesday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking votes.

Winning one of the seats will be enough for Republicans to retain their majority in the Senate that will allow them to block much of the Democrat's agenda in a split government situation.

The runoffs pit Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.