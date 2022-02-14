The Federal Reserve needs to accelerate the pace of interest rate increases to fight high inflation, but can do so in a way that doesn't roil financial markets, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday

"Our credibility is on the line here," Bullard said on CNBC. After consumer prices saw their biggest jump in 40 years in January, he said the Fed should "front load" rate increases to raise by a full point by July.