High Winds Force Cancellation Of Val D'Isere Slalom

5 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:16 PM

High winds force cancellation of Val d'Isere slalom

High winds forced the cancellation of Saturday's World Cup men's slalom at Val d'Isere, now rescheduled for Sunday, organisers announced

Vald'Isre, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :High winds forced the cancellation of Saturday's World Cup men's slalom at Val d'Isere, now rescheduled for Sunday, organisers announced.

Having shortened the track and pushed back the start time several times, organisers decided to cancel the race.

The same adverse weather conditions forced its cancellation last year.

Racers will now race the slalom on Sunday in place of the originally programmed giant slalom.

