UrduPoint.com

Higher Costs Dent Goldman Sachs Q4 Despite Record 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Goldman Sachs reported record annual profits in 2021 on Tuesday on robust merger and acquisition activity, but higher spending on employee compensation and other items dented fourth-quarter results

Annual profits surged 137 percent to $21.2 billion, an all-time high.

But fourth-quarter profits fell 13 percent from the year-ago period to $3.8 billion as results were weighed down by elevated spending, including a 31 percent jump in compensation and benefits.

Rival banks last week cited that intensifying competition for labor as an increasing pressure point on results.

Goldman also set aside $182 million for litigation and regulatory costs in the fourth quarter, up from $24 million in the year-ago period.

