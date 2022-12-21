UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Ministry Of Afghanistan Prohibits Girls From Attending Universities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Higher Education Ministry of Afghanistan Prohibits Girls From Attending Universities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan, which is ruled by the Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) on Tuesday prohibited girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions. 

"In accordance with the decision of the Government, higher education for girls is suspended until further notice," the ministry said.

The ministry underlined that the order must be applied as soon as possible and relevant institutions must report measures taken.

The secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in September once again urged the authorities to allow girls to continue their education and expressed concerns that the ban could facilitate further deterioration of the crisis in the country, including security and poverty situation.

According to the UNICEF report released in August, the fact the girls in Afghanistan are deprived of secondary education had cost the country's economy at least $500 million over the past 12 months, which amounts to 2.5% of GDP. If three million girls had been able to finish their education and enter the work force, they would have brought at least $5.4 billion to the Afghanistan's economy, the report added.

