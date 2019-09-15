Higher Turnout Abroad Expected in Tunisian Election - Electoral Commission Member

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Tunisian presidential election voter turnout at polling stations located outside of the country is expected to increase on Sunday, a member of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Nabil Azizi, one of Tunisia's electoral commission members, told the Lebanese Al Mayadeen tv channel that voter turnout among the country's citizens living abroad had been very low.

Polling stations located outside of Tunisia opened on Friday.

"We expect an increase in the voter turnout on Sunday - it's a day off in Europe and in North and South America," Anis Djarbui, a member of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections, told Sputnik, explaining that polling stations abroad are located only at embassies and consulates, which makes it more difficult for those willing to vote to do so.

Tunisians have 26 candidates to choose from in the presidential election on Sunday, September 15.

According to Djarbui, votes will be counted on Monday and Tuesday. Unless one of the candidates gets over 50 percent of the votes, a second round of elections will be held.