UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Higher Turnout Abroad Expected In Tunisian Election - Electoral Commission Member

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

Higher Turnout Abroad Expected in Tunisian Election - Electoral Commission Member

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Tunisian presidential election voter turnout at polling stations located outside of the country is expected to increase on Sunday, a member of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Nabil Azizi, one of Tunisia's electoral commission members, told the Lebanese Al Mayadeen tv channel that voter turnout among the country's citizens living abroad had been very low.

Polling stations located outside of Tunisia opened on Friday.

"We expect an increase in the voter turnout on Sunday - it's a day off in Europe and in North and South America," Anis Djarbui, a member of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections, told Sputnik, explaining that polling stations abroad are located only at embassies and consulates, which makes it more difficult for those willing to vote to do so.

Tunisians have 26 candidates to choose from in the presidential election on Sunday, September 15.

According to Djarbui, votes will be counted on Monday and Tuesday. Unless one of the candidates gets over 50 percent of the votes, a second round of elections will be held.

Related Topics

Election Europe Vote Tunisia September Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

1 hour ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking measures to improve life of common man ..

2 hours ago

Bowlers play second fiddle to batsmen on opening d ..

2 hours ago

Investigations ongoing to identify perpetrators of ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns drone attacks on Aramco's fac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.