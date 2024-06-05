Open Menu

Higher Turnout In Indian-occupied Kashmir Polls Reflect Rejection Of Modi's Polices: Fai

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Higher turnout in Indian-occupied Kashmir polls reflect rejection of Modi's polices: Fai

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A prominent Kashmiri leader has said that the higher voter turnout in recent elections in Indian-occupied Kashmir that the BJP leadership boasted about was in fact a rejection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies in the disputed territory.

"The higher voter turnout was the reflection of the rejection of Modi’s colonial and anti-democratic ways in Kashmir," Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, an advocacy group, said in a statement, while noting the Indian leaders claims that the 2019 abrogation of of Article 370 has enabled the aspirations of the Kashmiri people to find full expression.”

"Such sloganeering was also a distraction from the basic and fundamental right, pledged by both India and Pakistan and upheld by the world community -- the right of self-determination given to the people of State of Jammu & Kashmir to decide the future status of its territory," he said.

Elections, Fai said, must meet legitimate standards based on internationally-accepted and prescribed procedures for voter registration, election campaign and ballot secrecy. "It is a fact the election or referendum in Kashmir has to be conducted, monitored and supervised by an impartial and neutral agency, like the United Nations," Fai said.

Unfortunately, he said, the elections in Indian Occupied Kashmir do not meet this threshold and were, therefore, illegitimate. As such the New Delhi-conducted polls in Kashmir would not lead to any talks, even as a first step, towards the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

"The world powers know that the Government of India’s election plans have nothing to do with building a majority consensus in Kashmir," Fai said, adding, "They are designed to legitimize its illegitimate rule in the eyes of the international community. "

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu Lead 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

6 minutes ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

20 minutes ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

6 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

14 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

14 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

15 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

15 hours ago

More Stories From World