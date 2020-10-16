Highest Ever Number of New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Lithuania for Two Days Straight

Lithuania recorded 281 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, which is the highest number for the second day in a row, according to the country's COVID-19 response center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Lithuania recorded 281 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, which is the highest number for the second day in a row, according to the country's COVID-19 response center.

The previous peak 255 сases was recorded on Thursday.

In total, 7,041 coronavirus cases have been detected in the country since the outbreak began.

The country's death toll from the disease has reached 112, while a total of 3,035 patients have since recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 8 million tests have been carried out in the republic.

A quarantine was introduced in Lithuania on March 16, 2020. Although Lithuania successfully contained the initial outbreak over the summer, the number of infections per day has since risen to its highest point since the start of the pandemic.