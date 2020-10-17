UrduPoint.com
Highest Ever Number Of New COVID Cases Reported In Belgium On Tuesday - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Belgium has registered nearly 10,400 new infections on October 13 marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Belgian public health research institute Sciensano said on Saturday.

According to the health authority, on Monday, a total of 9,250 infections were recorded, which was a dramatic surge compared to 2,380 cases confirmed the day before, while the number amounted to 10,369 on Tuesday. Within the context, the number of hospitalizations also continues to rise.

The country's total tally has surpassed 202,100 infections and includes 10,359 fatalities.

Earlier this week, the authorities introduced a curfew across the country, as well as decided to shut all cafes and restaurants for a month, along with other measures in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

