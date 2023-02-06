Highest Level Alert Issued Amid Powerful Quakes in Turkey - Interior Minister Says

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says the highest alert level has been issued in the country due to powerful earthquakes that have affected several regions.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in central Turkey, northwest of the city of Gaziantep, at 01:17 GMT on Monday. The earthquake's magnitude was later revised to 7.8 and numerous aftershocks were reported, with the strongest one having a magnitude of 6.

7, according to EMSC.

Turkey's disaster management agency AFAD said that a 6.4-magnitude aftershock was recorded in the Turkish province of Gaziantep. Turkish media reported earthquake-related destruction in Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Sanliurfa and Malatya.

"We were told that the most recent aftershock was of magnitude 6.4. I convey my wishes for a speedy recovery to all the people and our country. We have issued the highest level of alarm," Suleyman Soylu said on Monday, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.