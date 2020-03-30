Highest Number of US Coronavirus Deaths Expected in Two Weeks - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the peak in the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the United States is expected in about two weeks and will likely fall on Easter.

"The mitigation measures we are putting in place may significantly reduce the number of new infections and ultimately the number of fatalities ... the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks ... nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won, that would be the greatest loss of all," Trump said at the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Sunday.

When asked about the number of coronavirus deaths by one of the reporters, Trump said that the highest number will likely fall on Easter (April 12).

"On Easter ... that could be the peak number of deaths before it starts going down," Trump said.

The United States currently has over 2,400 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University.