Highest spike takes Russia cases over 3,500

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Russia reported 771 corona-virus cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally for the country to date. A total of 3,548 COVID-19 cases have been reported in 76 regions of Russia, while six fatalities over the past 24 hours have raised the death toll to 30, according to the country's corona-virus task force.

In a statement, the team said 45 people were discharged from hospitals since Wednesday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 235.

Moscow remains the country's worst-hit area, and 595 of the new cases were reported in the Russian capital, according to the statement.

Russia has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including lock-downs in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and several other regions.

Entry of foreign nationals is banned in the country and international air traffic remains suspended. Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the corona-virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 939,400 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 47,200, and more than 195,000 recoveries.