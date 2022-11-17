Britain on Thursday announced tax hikes and spending cuts in a budget aimed at bringing markets stability and shoring up public finances, after the country's recent political and economic turmoil

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Britain on Thursday announced tax hikes and spending cuts in a budget aimed at bringing markets stability and shoring up public finances, after the country's recent political and economic turmoil.

Here are the main points of the budget, that included fiscal consolidation totalling 55 billion ($65 billion) over five years.

- Recession - Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the UK was in recession, with the nation suffering the highest inflation in 41 years at more than 11 percent.

Britain's economy was forecast to shrink by 1.4 percent next year, before rebounding 1.3 percent in 2024, he told parliament citing the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The OBR forecast the UK economy to contract 2.

0 percent in a long-lasting recession.

Inflation was expected to cool to 7.4 percent next year.

- Tax hikes - Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt unveiled tax increases for individuals and companies that would raise a total of 25 billion.

Income tax thresholds for most Britons were frozen although millions of workers were expected to be dragged into higher bands over time if handed a pay rise.

The income at which the highest 45-percent rate of tax kicks in was lowered to slightly above 125,000 from 150,000.

The budget extended a windfall tax on surging profits enjoyed by energy companies after the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia hit supplies.