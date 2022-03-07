UrduPoint.com

Highlights From News Conference Of State Councilor And Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:09 PM

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers questions about the country's foreign policy and diplomatic relations at a press conference on Monday during the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, China Daily reported

Here are some highlights: On the Beijing Winter Games - Beijing Winter Games was a success - Inspiring to see countries unite under Olympic spirit On Ukraine - China hopes third round of talks can bring progress - Rationality needed to find solution in Ukraine - China proposes initiative to avoid humanitarian crisis On world stability - Cold War mentality fuelling division - Peace is foundation for global development - Economic globalization is a trend of our times - China always serves as anchor for stability On China-Russia ties - China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence On Chinese nationals in Ukraine - Emergency evacuations of Chinese nationals being organized On China-US relationship - US needs to put verbal assurances into practice - Major country competition is not the right choice On China-Europe relationship - Some forces fabricating threat of China - China sees Europe relationship strategically On the Belt and Road Initiative - 118 members in BRI family - BRI cooperation moving forward with bright prospects On US Indo-Pacific strategy - US disrupting peace, stability in Indo-Pacific On the Global Development Initiative - Progress of implementation of Global Development Initiative - China believes true development is development for all - China values role of all parties in 2030 Agenda On China-ASEAN relationship - China-ASEAN relations have no limits - China, ASEAN need to set the pace in region On China-Japan relations - China is aware of challenges in relationship - Sides must honor commitments in relations On diplomatic service -Serving the people and addressing their concerns is a bound duty of China's diplomacy On Korean Peninsula issue -Parities concerned must meet each other half way to resolve Korean Peninsula issue - US actions important in Korean Peninsula issue On China-Central Asian countries cooperation -China to work with the five Central Asian countries to build an even closer community with a shared future On democracy - US summit in 2021 violated the spirit of democracy - World recognizes China's democracy On Taiwan - Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue - Wang Yi: Scheme to use Taiwan to contain China 'doomed to fail' On BRICS - BRICS to form a high-quality partnership to drive global development - Asia's time has come in global governance On China-India relations - Forces have looked to stoke tensions between China and India On middle East peace process - China always plays constructive role in Middle East region On relations with South Pacific nations - China will continue to treat South Pacific Island countries as equals On progress of Code of Conduct in South China Sea - China still has full confidence in finalizing Code of Conduct in South China Sea On Afghanistan -The US should lift sanctions and unfreeze Afghanistan's assets - China will continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people based on their needs On China-Africa cooperation - China honors commitment for cooperation with Africa On relations with countries from Latin America and the Caribbean - The region needs fairness, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation, not power politics, hegemony or bullying - China will continue to deepen friendship and cooperation with the LAC On China-Indonesia relations - Strategies of China, Indonesia are merging On CPC's tasks in new era - More and more countries hope to learn about the "secrets" of the CPC's success - China's diplomatic service will continue to tell the stories of the CPC well to the world

>