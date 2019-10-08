Highlights of PakWheels.com second Car Mela in Islamabad

It was a bright Sunday morning in the nation’s capital – a perfect start to PakWheels second car mela in Islamabad held on October 6, 2019, at 2F2F, Lake View Park, from 10 am to 6 pm

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) It was a bright Sunday morning in the nation’s capital – a perfect start to PakWheels second car mela in Islamabad held on October 6, 2019, at 2F2F, Lake View Park, from 10 am to 6 pm.

What a beginning it was – with dozens of deals made between potential car sellers and buyers, PakWheels brought automotive vibrancy to the nation’s capital like never before. In addition, over 25,000 men, women, and children were seen at this car mela, checking out their favorite cars, taking pictures and selfies and having a great time altogether in a safe and family-friendly environment.

There is a huge used car market in the country but many still find it hard to buy and sell a genuine used car. Appreciating this, PakWheels.

com brings the seller and the buyer under one roof for an exceptional buying and selling experience.

PakWheels Car Mela is one such platform. Just a reminder, PakWheels.com Used Car Melas are held in various cities, where hundreds of certified cars including SUVs, Sedans, Hatchbacks, and Kei Cars are parked for buying and selling purposes.

In addition, the biggest attraction of these melas is the presence of a large number of PakWheels certified cars – good-conditioned cars that are certified, verified, and test-driven by PakWheels expert team of mechanics, using state of the art equipment.

PakWheels offers 30 days or 1000kms warranty on these cars. Sponsors and Media Partners for the car mela were SIDEX, Murree Brewery, Daily K2, Business Recorder, Aaj News, and Urdu Point.