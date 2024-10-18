- Home
Highly anticipated showdown among golf stars in Aramco Team Series 2024's final round in Riyadh
Highly Anticipated Showdown Among Golf Stars In Aramco Team Series 2024's Final Round In Riyadh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A group of top-notch global golf stars are gearing up for an electrifying showdown after the Aramco Team Series, which is presented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The final round of the competitions is set to be held from October 31 to November 2 at the Riyadh Golf Club.
Britain's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall lead the pack alongside America's Alison Lee and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit as the 2024 series draws to a close. Each of the athletes aims to make a mark in this prestigious international tournament organized by Golf Saudi, with expectations running high for exceptional performances on the course.
Hull is eyeing a standout finish to her 2024 season, preparing to face off against major title-holder Georgia Hall in the Aramco Team Series. They represented Team Europe in the 2024 Solheim Cup, as well as Team GB and the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team in Paris.
Hull has had an exceptional journey in the Aramco Team Series, securing top-10 finishes in 9 out of her ten appearances, including an individual victory in New York in 2021.
After achieving second place in Tampa and Korea, Hull expressed her excitement about competing in Riyadh this year. She describes how she feels in her best form and that she is eager to turn these close opportunities into victories.
Since the inception of professional women's golf in Saudi Arabia in 2020, Hull has participated in 8 tournaments in the country, including the Aramco Team Series and the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.
Hull, who became an ambassador for Golf Saudi this year, highlighted the significant growth witnessed in this sport in the Kingdom since her initial involvement. She commended Golf Saudi's efforts in promoting the participation of women and girls in golf as inspiring.
"The legacy they are creating is one I'm incredibly grateful to be a part of", Hull stated.
Meanwhile, Georgia Hall has demonstrated her prowess to lead her team to victory, taking home the trophy at the Aramco Team Series 2023 in London and winning at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International held in Jeddah in 2022.
The final confrontation of the Aramco Team Series will feature the favoured format cherished by players and fans alike, with 28 teams battling it out over three days.
Amidst this grand finale, a dedicated fan zone will come alive, inviting spectators to test their skills with Go Golf, a dynamic initiative by Golf Saudi designed to make golf easily accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts of all ages.
In this zone, fans can refine their golfing prowess with valuable tips, whether aiming to enhance existing skills or kickstart their golfing journey from scratch. All while being immersed in the excitement of the on-course games.
