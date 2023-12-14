Highly irregular sleep patterns may increase dementia risk: research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) -- People with irregular sleep patterns could have an increased risk of dementia compared to those who wake and sleep at more regular times, a research led by Australia's Monash University showed on Thursday.

The study didn't prove that irregular sleep causes dementia, but showed an association, the Melbourne-based university said in a media release.

The community-based prospective cohort study examined the relationship between sleep regularity and the risk of getting dementia in the future.

The research, which was published in Neurology, the official journal of the American academy of Neurology, also looked at brain volume on brain scans.

Researchers used sleep regularity data for 88,094 UK Biobank participants whose average age was 62. The sleep regularity index was measured using a wrist device. Over a mean of 7.2 years follow-up, 480 participants developed dementia.

Those who had the most irregular sleep patterns had the highest dementia risk, according to the study.