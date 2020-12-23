Highway Car Accident Kills 17 People in Central Nigeria - Road Safety Official

Two cars collided at one of the highways of the Nigerian central Kogi region, leaving 17 people killed, Solomon Aghure, the federal road safety corps sector commander in Kogi, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Two cars collided at one of the highways of the Nigerian central Kogi region, leaving 17 people killed, Solomon Aghure, the Federal road safety corps sector commander in Kogi, has said.

The accident occurred on Tuesday on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway, when two vehicles, a car and a luxury bus, carrying a total of 55 passengers, collided.

"The Toyota Hiace was going to Auchi, Edo State and the luxury bus was coming from Okene axis. The luxury bus overtook a car and in the process lost control. Of course it was night, so it came and hit the smaller Toyota bus, pushing it into the bush. The vehicle somersaulted, and 15 people died on the spot and two later died in the hospital," Aghure said, as quoted by the Premium Times news outlet.

The bodies of the victims of the accident were taken to a regional morgue, while 25 passengers who suffered varying degrees of wounds were taken to a hospital.