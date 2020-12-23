UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Highway Car Accident Kills 17 People In Central Nigeria - Road Safety Official

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:01 PM

Highway Car Accident Kills 17 People in Central Nigeria - Road Safety Official

Two cars collided at one of the highways of the Nigerian central Kogi region, leaving 17 people killed, Solomon Aghure, the federal road safety corps sector commander in Kogi, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Two cars collided at one of the highways of the Nigerian central Kogi region, leaving 17 people killed, Solomon Aghure, the Federal road safety corps sector commander in Kogi, has said.

The accident occurred on Tuesday on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway, when two vehicles, a car and a luxury bus, carrying a total of 55 passengers, collided.

"The Toyota Hiace was going to Auchi, Edo State and the luxury bus was coming from Okene axis. The luxury bus overtook a car and in the process lost control. Of course it was night, so it came and hit the smaller Toyota bus, pushing it into the bush. The vehicle somersaulted, and 15 people died on the spot and two later died in the hospital," Aghure said, as quoted by the Premium Times news outlet.

The bodies of the victims of the accident were taken to a regional morgue, while 25 passengers who suffered varying degrees of wounds were taken to a hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Died From Toyota

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Raises Concern About US Trade Deficit With V ..

7 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates Paediatric Ward at ..

7 minutes ago

Cement export decreases 0.43% in five months

7 minutes ago

Turkey court sentences exiled journalist Dundar to ..

7 minutes ago

Security Forces Kill 24 Taliban Members in Souther ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.