Highways Blocked Across France In Protest Against Possible Fuel Tax Increase - Reports

Truck drivers have blocked 15 highways across France in protest against a two cent per liter (0.3 gallon) tax increase on diesel fuel envisaged in the draft 2020 budget act, local media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Truck drivers have blocked 15 highways across France in protest against a two cent per liter (0.3 gallon) tax increase on diesel fuel envisaged in the draft 2020 budget act, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, blockades in 11 regions, mostly in the southeast of France, began at 7 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). Serious disruptions are expected on the A7 highway in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and on the A75 highway in Occitania region.

The Organization of European Transport Transporters, a large trade union in France, called upon its members to block roads across the country, saying that the suggested tax increase would be forcing drivers to spend an additional 800 Euros per year on fuel.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees angered at President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reform continue the nationwide strike, the biggest one since Macron's election in 2017.

