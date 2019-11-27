UrduPoint.com
Higuey Hospital Unable To Verify Identity Of Russians Injured In Bus Accident - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The administration of the medical clinic in the city of Higuey in the eastern La Altagracia Province of the Dominican Republic, where the injured Russian tourists were taken after the Tuesday bus accident, is currently unable to verify the exact number of the victims or their identity, a source in the clinic told Sputnik.

"All the injured have received and are receiving the necessary assistance. It is not possible to establish the identity of some of the victims because of a lack of documents," the hospital source told Sputnik in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Punta Cana branch of the Russian embassy in the Dominican Republic confirmed to Sputnik in the early hours of Wednesday that a bus carrying 39 Russian tourists to the airport got into an accident in the Higuey area on Tuesday.

According to an embassy spokesperson, there are no deaths among the Russians, but "several" people were taken to the hospital with injuries of various degrees.

The Dominican Listin Diario newspaper reported on Tuesday afternoon that a total of 17 Russians were injured in the bus accident, seven of them were in serious condition at the hospital in Higuey.

The Dominican Diario Libre newspaper said that a bus with around 60 Russian tourists collided with a truck and then rolled over on Tuesday evening not far from the city of Higuey. The accident led to the injury of over 20 people, including children, according to the newspaper.

