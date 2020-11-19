Hilal-i-Pakistan conferred on Chinese Minister of IDCPC, Song Tao in Beijing

Pakistan on Thursday conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan on Song Tao, Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Central Committee in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conferred Hilal-i-Pakistan on Song Tao, Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Central Committee in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, on behalf of President Dr. Arif Alvi, conferred the award upon Song Tao at a special investiture ceremony held here at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Song Tao, also a member of the 19th CPC Central Committee, has been a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship.

In his capacity as Minister IDCPC, he has been instrumental in promoting the sustainable and healthy development of Pakistan-China exchanges in the spheres of people-to-people contacts and party-to-party linkages.

Song Tao has played a key role in fostering greater mutual understanding between the CPC and various political parties of Pakistan, thereby contributing to consolidating the all-around social consensus on the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and jointly building a closer Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

He was also the force behind to strengthen political support for realizing CPEC's potential as a game-changer for Pakistan's socio-economic development.

The special investiture ceremony was attended by the senior officials of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and officers of Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.