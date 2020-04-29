UrduPoint.com
Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden's Bid To Become US President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden's Bid to Become US President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Former US secretary of state and twice presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden for president.

"I wish you were president right now," Clinton said in a national podcast with Biden in which both of them spoke from their homes. "I can't wait."

Clinton praised the former vice president as "the kind of person we want back in the White House."

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll published on Monday showed Biden running six points ahead of Trump in a three way race with another candidate by 44 percent to 38 percent, and leading the president by a ten-point margin, 50 percent to 40 percent in a direct two-way race.

Clinton lost the 2008 race for the Democratic presidential nomination to then-Senator Barack Obama and later served as his secretary of state. In 2016, she won the Democratic nomination and the popular vote but lost by a wide margin in the Electoral College.

