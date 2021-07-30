Hillsborough stadium tragedy claims 97th victim

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of Liverpool fans unlawfully killed in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster has risen to 97, after a coroner's ruling on the death of a man injured in the crush

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The number of Liverpool fans unlawfully killed in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster has risen to 97, after a coroner's ruling on the death of a man injured in the crush.

Andrew Devine was badly hurt in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989 and died after 32 years from aspiration pneumonia.

Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello said Devine's injuries were considered at a landmark inquest that concluded in 2016 where a jury partly blamed police failings for the deaths.

"As such, it is proportionate, reasonable and sufficient for me to adopt the jury's findings and determination in full," he said in a ruling.

Devine, 55, was admitted to hospital on July 12 with aspiration pneumonia and fever, and died on Monday morning, the Press Association news agency said quoting the ruling.