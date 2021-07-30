UrduPoint.com
Hillsborough Stadium Tragedy Claims 97th Victim

Fri 30th July 2021

Hillsborough stadium tragedy claims 97th victim

The number of Liverpool fans unlawfully killed in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster has risen to 97, after a coroner's ruling on the death of a man injured in the crush

Andrew Devine was badly hurt in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989 and died after 32 years from aspiration pneumonia.

Andrew Devine was badly hurt in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989 and died after 32 years from aspiration pneumonia.

Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello said Devine's injuries were considered at a landmark inquest that concluded in 2016 where a jury partly blamed police failings for the deaths.

"As such, it is proportionate, reasonable and sufficient for me to adopt the jury's findings and determination in full," he said in a ruling.

Devine, 55, was admitted to hospital on July 12 with aspiration pneumonia and fever, and died on Monday morning, the Press Association news agency said quoting the ruling.

