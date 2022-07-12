HIMARS Missiles Used in Ukrainian Strike on Nova Kakhovka, Administration Head Confirms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The head of Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, has confirmed to Sputnik that the Ukrainian strike on the city was carried out using the US multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

"These were - according to initial data, experts will clarify tomorrow - but these were high-precision American HIMARS missiles. They were deliberately launched into the center of the peaceful city of Nova Kakhovka," Leontyev said.

Earlier on Monday night, Leontyev told Sputnik that warehouses with saltpeter exploded as a result of a strike from Ukrainian positions on Nova Kakhovka.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik that high-precision US weapons such as HIMARS were used to carry out the strike.

According to Leontyev, the strike resulted in the death of civilians, dozens of people were injured and hundreds were left without homes. A disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, is among those killed.