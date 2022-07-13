HIMARS Not Difficult Target for Air Defense But Kiev Uses Terrorist Tactics - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) rockets supplied to Ukraine by the United States are not a difficult target for Russian air defense, but Kiev uses terrorist tactics of combined strikes on poorly protected civilian targets, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) shells, whether they are (launched from) Uragan, Smerch, Vilkha or HIMARS systems, are not a difficult target for a layered air defense system, they are shot down by Russian air defense missile systems in large numbers, as they have a predictable trajectory, low flight speed in the final section and are not equipped with means of overcoming air defense," the source said.

At the same time, the source noted that Ukraine uses the tactics of massive combined attacks, choosing objects that are poorly covered by air defense. Such strikes involve several types of weapons, which mainly target civilian facilities, the source added.

"A high concentration of weapons creates the possibility of some missiles breaking through to the target. This is terrorism in its purest form," the source said.