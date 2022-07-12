UrduPoint.com

HIMARS Rocket Launcher Used During Ukrainian Strike On Nova Kakhovka - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 02:30 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Ukrainian forces carried out a strike on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region using the American High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.

"A strike was carried out on Nova Kakhovka. But the hydroelectric power station is fine, nothing threatens it.

The strike was delivered including with the use of high-precision weapons such as HIMARS. No clarity yet on the victims, we are investigating," Stremousov said.

Earlier, the head of Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik that warehouses with saltpeter exploded as a result of a strike from Ukrainian positions on Nova Kakhovka; there were casualties. A local hospital and residential buildings were damaged.

