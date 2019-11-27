UrduPoint.com
Сhina Against US Missile Deployment In Asia-Pacific Region - Deputy Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

Сhina Against US Missile Deployment in Asia-Pacific Region - Deputy Foreign Minister

China is against the deployment of US ground-based intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region (APR), Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) China is against the deployment of US ground-based intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region (APR), Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said Wednesday.

"The US has publicly announced plans to deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, if it resorts to these actions, this will become a serious threat to the security of China and Russia.

We are closely following the development of events and strongly oppose these actions," he told reporters after consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"China is opposed to the deployment of US missiles in the APR," Ma said.

