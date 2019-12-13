Сhina, US to Arrange Official Signing of Trade Deal Later - Vice Minister of Commerce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) China and the United States will work our arrangement of the official signing of the agreed trade deal later, after all necessary procedures are finished, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Friday.

"In the next step, both sides will complete necessary procedures including the legal review, translation and proofreading as soon as possible.

Both sides will work out the specific arrangement of the official signing of the agreement," Wang said during a briefing held by the State Council Information Office on Friday in Beijing.

Chinese Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min added that the details of the signing ceremony could be agreed upon completion of procedures mentioned by Wang.

"And then both sides can agree to a time and location, or a format, to sign the agreement. At this point, the working teams are still discussing those details I mentioned," Liao added.