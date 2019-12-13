UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Сhina, US To Arrange Official Signing Of Trade Deal Later - Vice Minister Of Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

Сhina, US to Arrange Official Signing of Trade Deal Later - Vice Minister of Commerce

China and the United States will work our arrangement of the official signing of the agreed trade deal later, after all necessary procedures are finished, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) China and the United States will work our arrangement of the official signing of the agreed trade deal later, after all necessary procedures are finished, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Friday.

"In the next step, both sides will complete necessary procedures including the legal review, translation and proofreading as soon as possible.

Both sides will work out the specific arrangement of the official signing of the agreement," Wang said during a briefing held by the State Council Information Office on Friday in Beijing.

Chinese Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min added that the details of the signing ceremony could be agreed upon completion of procedures mentioned by Wang.

"And then both sides can agree to a time and location, or a format, to sign the agreement. At this point, the working teams are still discussing those details I mentioned," Liao added.

Related Topics

China Beijing United States Commerce All Agreement

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

17 minutes ago

Macron Wants UK to Remain Close Partner, Not Compe ..

1 minute ago

Over 0.36 million children to be vaccinated in Ant ..

2 minutes ago

Police, Army Violated Human Rights During Recent P ..

2 minutes ago

UN OCHA Official Warns of Humanitarian Distress in ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar Consul General applauds Pak-Qatar ties

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.