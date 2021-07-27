UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Сhina's New Ambassador To US Already Heading To Washington - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:12 PM

Сhina's New Ambassador to US Already Heading to Washington - Reports

China's new ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, is already heading toward the United States, with official appointment yet to be announced, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) China's new ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, is already heading toward the United States, with official appointment yet to be announced, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Tuesday.

This comes on the heels of US Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman's visit to China, during which she raised the issues of human rights, cybersecurity, and regional security, as well as China's unwillingness to "cooperate with the World Health Organization" on the probe of the COVID-19 origins, in her talks with the US officials. This latest interaction highlighted the tensions in the US-Chinese relationship.

The new ambassador has already met with many US business executives in Shanghai, including representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce, Disney, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, and experts on the Sino-US relations, the SCMP reported.

Qin will be taking over from Cui Tiankai, who announced in June that, after eight years on the job, he would shortly step down.

Last week, the United States said it believed China was involved in the cyberattacks on the microsoft Exchange email software and suggested it might, alongside its allies, take further action to hold China accountable for what Washington considers to be "malicious cyber activity." China has rejected what it called "groundless accusations out of thin air."

Related Topics

World Exchange Business China Washington Visit Job Shanghai Sherman United States Chamber June Commerce Post From

Recent Stories

Zardari seeks exemption from hearing on medical gr ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister to Visit France on Wednes ..

2 minutes ago

Emirati-Sudanese Security Committee holds first me ..

30 minutes ago

DPO orders foolproof security during Muharram

2 minutes ago

Windies ready for Pakistan T20 test in Barbados

2 minutes ago

Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.