MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) China's new ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, is already heading toward the United States, with official appointment yet to be announced, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported Tuesday.

This comes on the heels of US Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman's visit to China, during which she raised the issues of human rights, cybersecurity, and regional security, as well as China's unwillingness to "cooperate with the World Health Organization" on the probe of the COVID-19 origins, in her talks with the US officials. This latest interaction highlighted the tensions in the US-Chinese relationship.

The new ambassador has already met with many US business executives in Shanghai, including representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce, Disney, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, and experts on the Sino-US relations, the SCMP reported.

Qin will be taking over from Cui Tiankai, who announced in June that, after eight years on the job, he would shortly step down.

Last week, the United States said it believed China was involved in the cyberattacks on the microsoft Exchange email software and suggested it might, alongside its allies, take further action to hold China accountable for what Washington considers to be "malicious cyber activity." China has rejected what it called "groundless accusations out of thin air."