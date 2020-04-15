Hindered Accreditation of Sputnik, RT Regular Part of Russian-French Dialogue - Diplomat

The issue of hindered accreditation of Russian news agencies Sputnik and RT in France is raised regularly in the bilateral dialogue at the highest level, albeit with no particular progress so far, Russian Ambassador in France Alexey Meshkov said at a press briefing on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The issue of hindered accreditation of Russian news agencies Sputnik and RT in France is raised regularly in the bilateral dialogue at the highest level, albeit with no particular progress so far, Russian Ambassador in France Alexey Meshkov said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The embassy is dealing with this issue for more than three years. No serious progress was made, the French side has a rigid position. This issue is constantly addressed in our dialogue with France on the highest level, on the foreign ministers' level... but I could openly say that I have nothing to show for it," Meshkov said.

He added that both RT and Sputnik have a very large audience in France, and the French authorities by acting the way they do only prove that these media are "very effective ones."

Journalists of the Russian news agencies Sputnik and RT have been repeatedly subjected to discrimination in their professional capacity in various European countries, including France. In 2017, Sputnik and RT reporters were denied accreditation during the French presidential election to Emmanuel Macron's campaign headquarters despite fulfilling all accreditation requirements.