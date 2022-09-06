Hinnamnor Typhoon Leaves 2 Persons Dead, 10 Others Missing in South Korea - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Two people died and 10 others went missing as powerful typhoon Hinnamnor ripped through South Korea, forcing nearly 3,000 people to evacuate and leaving over 66,000 houses without electricity, media reported on Tuesday.

One woman was swept away by a floods and another died when a building collapsed. At least eight people went missing after a flooding at an underground parking in the city of Pohang, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.

A total of 2,909 people from 2,143 households in the areas subjected to landslides and flooding were evacuated amid safety concerns, and 66,341 houses were affected by electricity outages, the report said.

Hinnamnor also caused the cancellation of 251 flights, timetable alterations of 354 trains, and stopped 183 vessels at their maritime routes, it added.

The typhoon occurred last Friday near the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, and by Monday approached the East China Sea, further moving northeast. By Tuesday, the typhoon is expected to approach Kyushu Island and hit western Japan and Russia's Primorsky Krai.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 950 hectopascal, and the wind speed in the center is 40 meters per second (131 feet per second), with gusts of up to 60 meters per second.