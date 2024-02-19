Open Menu

HIPA Unveils Spectacular Array Of Winning Photos From ‘Instagram’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has unveiled a captivating collection of winning photos from various competitions hosted on the HIPA Instagram platform, the themes include Pure, Tribes, Flowers, and My Story - which are now available for viewing on the HIPA website.

HIPA has received thousands of entries from both the amateur and professional photography communities. The list of winners showcased a competitive international presence with 10 talented photographers hailing from East Asia and two winners from Mexico and Slovenia

The Arab photography community secured an impressive six positions, hailing from Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, and Algeria. In recognition of their achievements, all the winners were honoured with HIPA’s medal of appreciation, including publishing their photos and Names on HIPA’s Instagram account, @HIPAae.

 

Ali bin Thalith, HIPA Secretary-General, commented, “We are happy to foster positive energy within the photography communities through the collections of distinctive photos that deserve recognition and honour. These competitions have gained immense popularity, particularly among budding photographers and those embarking on new experiences in the field, serving as a source of inspiration and hope.”

Bin Thalith further commented, “We have an optimistic outlook on the evolution of the photographers from the middle East, both in quantity and quality. This highlights a state of cultural development in the region. We congratulate all the winners and participants whose works show growth and creativity.  We advise those who continue to participate to prioritise and be up-to-date on the latest developments, with the intention of achieving victory.”

