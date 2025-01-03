Hira Winter Activities attract visitors during Mid-Year vacation

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Hira Cultural District in Makkah has launched Hira Winter Activities to celebrate the mid-year vacation, offering an enriching entertainment experience for visitors from various nationalities in a pleasant winter atmosphere to run until January 10.

The activities feature a range of experiences, including the Revelation Exhibition and an Arab poetic heritage-inspired walk designed to promote Arabic literature. Visitors can also partake in horse and camel riding experiences that simulate ancient travel, reflecting an integral part of authentic culture.

The Winter Theater presents various realistic drama experiences, offering highly engaging entertainment games. Meanwhile, the Challenge Arena provides a variety of fun and exciting games, encouraging participation from many competitors.

Furthermore, the district features a unique shopping experience through its marketplace, showcasing an array of handicrafts and traditional products.

The Hira District is regarded as a cultural monument located near the renowned Mount Hira in Makkah, covering an area of approximately 67,000 square meters.